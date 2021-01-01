From kichler
River Path LED Outdoor Wall Light by Kichler - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (49945BKTLED)
The River Path LED Outdoor Wall Light by Kichler is a striking fixture that establishes sleek dimensionality while providing elegant ambient lighting to exterior spaces. The thick aluminum-made frame forms a structural rectangle silhouette, adding architectural intrigue from every vantage point. A clear seeded glass panel creates a dazzling display of light as it delicately refracts the soft glow of the integrated energy-efficient LED that shines above. This wall light balances clean lines with stunning textures for a luminous, brilliant solution. Kichler, founded in 1938, is a family owned and operated company based in Independence, Ohio, that creates inspiring contemporary lighting. Using clean lines and simple, geometric forms, their designs are high quality, reasonably priced and distinctive. Ranging from outdoor lighting like LED wall sconces and post lights to indoor lighting like pendants and bath lights, Kichler's products are energy efficient and suit a variety of individual personalities and tastes. Color: Black. Finish: Textured Black