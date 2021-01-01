From shop lc global inc.
RIVER Brand Closeout Organic Caiman Crocodile Yellow Clutch
Advertisement
GENUINE LEATHER: It is made of genuine leather, classified as thin and pliable leather with smooth scaling and brilliant colors. The high-quality leather is cruelty-free. No animal was harmed while making this piece HUGE STORAGE: The classy clutch has roomy interiors with single compartment, 1 inner pocket to accommodate your valuable essentials including 6 cards slots, and 1 ID slot CLOSURE: This gorgeous looking clutch has a button closure that creates it trendy and fashionable UPGRADE YOUR COLLECTION: This stylish and captivating clutch is a big part of your cabinet which enhance your style STUNNING GIFT: The unique clutch can be a gorgeous gift for your friends, someone special or more on occasions like valentine's day, Thanksgiving day, Christmas, birthday, or almost the other occasion