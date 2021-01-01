Rivau Solid Semi-Sheer Tab Top Single Curtain Panel

Add an airy layer to your restful retreat with this single curtain panel. It features twist tab tops that help create artfully draped folds for a professional look, while a faux silk surface introduces a textural dimension. Crafted from polyester, this fade- and stain-resistant design helps block light and set the ambiance in any space. Plus, it’s machine washable for fuss-free upkeep. Keep in mind that this reversible design arrives as a single curtain panel. Hand-curated by Kelly Clarkson. Curtain Color: Champagne, Size per Panel: 50" W x 84" L