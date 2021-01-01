Rivard Geometric Handmade Leather Gray/Black Area Rug

Striking in design, these Leather hair-on-hide rugs are meticulously made by hand stitching panels of authentic leather hide together resulting in a beautiful creation of color and texture. The blocks of white, gray, black, and off-white colored squares of uniform size are combined to create an elegant complement to any décor. Super soft to the touch and finished with wool felt backing, each piece is handmade of authentic leather hide so some subtle variations in design and color may occur. Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 8'