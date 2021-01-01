From worldwide lighting corpo
WORLDWIDE LIGHTING CORPO Ritz 1-Light Matte Gold Square Mini Pendant with Black Linen Shade
The Ritz Pendant Light delivers the ultimate in high glamour. The black linen shade is contrasted by a reflective gold foil lining on the inside of the shade that allows light to playfully bounce around the fixture. The pendant light is adored by clear crystal strings for brilliant illumination. The square shape adds a mid-century modern flair and will make an eye-catching centerpiece to your dining room, bar, kitchen and other entertainment space. HSL Worldwide Lighting Corporation headquartered in Hayward, CA, is a privately owned manufacturer of high-quality crystal chandeliers, pendants, flush mounts, sconces, and custom decorative lighting products for the residential, hospitality and commercial building markets. Their master craftsmen and designers pride themselves on their attention to detail. Their exclusive high-quality crystals meet all standards of perfection. Every crystal piece possesses lead oxide of 30%, cut sharply by a specialized cutting machine then polished precisely by using the latest technology combined with old-world knowledge to produce superior sparkle and prismatic brilliance. With over 60-years of combined experience in the lighting industry, they have produced exceptional quality illumination worldwide seen in prestigious homes, hotels, restaurants, casinos, and churches across the country. Worldwide Lighting welcomes the opportunity to illuminate yours.