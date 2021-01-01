From ebern designs
Ritwik 1-Light Flush Mount
The Ritwik features a softly radiused glass, that will gracefully blend into almost any decorating theme. Ebern Designs glass is a classic yet modern décor that gives off a soft light. molten glass is rolled in alabaster powder like frit, and then blown into shape with a semi- frosted inner finish. This décor is created by rolling molten glass in small bits of called frit. The smooth satin finish on the outer layer is a result of an extensive etching process. This blown glass is handcrafted by a skilled artisan, utilizing century-old techniques passed down from generation to generation. Each piece of this décor has its own artistic nature that can be individually appreciated. The mini sconce fixture is equipped with a low-profile machined lamp holder and a round flat canopy. The glass shade threads onto the lamp holder for easy installation. These stylish and functional luminaries are offered in a beautiful polished nickel finish. Shade Color: Garnet