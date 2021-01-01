Rituals 2 Pendant Light by Foscarini - Color: White (2440072E/110U)

Advertisement
Design by Ludovica e Roberto Palomba, the Rituals 2 Pendant Light from Foscarini invites a warm, welcoming environment influenced by the inviting design and light materials of Japanese lanterns. This striking pendant light will cast ambient lighting and a diffused glow around the room with a striped effect around the white, blown, Glass shade that is made with a unique grinding process. The Rituals 2 Pendant Light is a perfect addition to instantly transform the atmosphere of a dining room, living room, or bedroom. The Italian-based brand has been in the business of glass-blown lighting since its beginnings in Murano in 1981. Passion, creativity and technical innovation are fundamentals of the Foscarini brand. From its traditional beginnings, Foscarini has expanded its modern designs to use a broad range of materials in the design of its contemporary indoor and outdoor lighting. Shape: Oval. Color: White.