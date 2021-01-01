From birch lane
Rithland 6-Light Candle Style Chandelier
This 6-light chandelier pairs a grand style with rustic, down-to-earth details for a look that's just right for farmhouse decor. It's made from metal, and features open quatrefoil details that create an open cage. The quatrefoils have a distressed wooden look that makes a great contrast against the metallic center ring, which holds six arching candle holders. Each candle holder takes a 60W bulb, which is sold separately. This chandelier comes with an adjustable hanging chain that makes it easy to get the height just right over your dining table. Plus, it's compatible with a dimmer switch, so you can set the mood for cocktails or a casual family dinner. Finish: Washed Pine, Size: 22" H x 26" W x 26" D, Bulb Type: No Bulb Included