Baxton Studio Rita Modern And Contemporary Queen Size White Faux Leather Upholstered Button-Tufted Scalloped Headboard

Scalloped Queen size headboard Legs Finish: Black Adjustable headboard legs with five pre-drilled holes on top of the legs and two pre-drilled holes near the bottom Upholstered plush headboard with faux crystal button-tufting design Work well with any Leggett and Platt bed frame.Make a statement with the decorative look and quality finishes of the Rita Upholstered Headboard. Impart a unique elegance into your bedroom interior with this classic piece of design, its scalloped top adding a hint of whimsical charm. The Rita is constructed of quality hardwood frame and is cushioned with high density foam for softness and shape. For an ultra elegant look, the white faux leather headboard is button tufted with faux crystal buttons. The headboard sits between the wall and the ensemble frame, attaching not to the bed base but to the legs, for stability. The leg supports are invisible once set up and can be adjusted to suit the height of your ensemble for convenience. Made in Malaysia, the headboard requires assembly.