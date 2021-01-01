From ivy bronx
Rita 6-Light 31.5" LED Flush Mount
Feature:Material: Acrylic, AluminumLight source: SMD LED chipProduct color: whiteLight color: warm white(not include remote control)Size (6 lights): 80x58x13cm/31.5x22.83x5.12in LED 100WVoltage: 100V-265V ACIrradiation area: 15 ? -30 ?Surface treatment: paintedLumen (6 lights): 10000LMNumber of lamp beads (6 lamps): 920Light source life: 50000 hoursColor temperature: warm light: 3000KDescription:Modern minimalist design LED ceiling light, white, aluminum frame, acrylic lampshade, new ceiling light fixture, soft light will make the room look more beautiful.High-quality materials: aluminum body, corrosion-resistant, paint-resistant, longer-life lighting, acrylic lamp, bright, non-glare, longer life. This acrylic ring ceiling light takes a multi-layer design, more stereoscopic than other flat ceiling lights. A modern shape with leaf-like rings, just like a flower placed on your ceiling. Ideal luminous output for indoor use, step-less dimming. Perfect for balcony, bar, cafe, clothing store, aisle, etc. Package Content:1x Ceiling Light1 Package mounting accessories1x English manual