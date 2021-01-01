From rise brewing co.
RISE Brewing Co Nitro Cold Brew Coffee, Organic, Oat Milk Latte, 7 Fl Oz
BEST INGREDIENTS - this NO ADDED SUGAR latte pairs our award-winning, organic coffee with a touch of dairy-free OAT MILK. CAFE QUALITY - enjoy the same taste and texture of a true cold latte, including a frothy layer of silky foam. RESPONSIBLE INDULGENCE - USDA Organic, non-GMO and Dairy Free, our Oat Milk Latte contains 35% fewer calories and 1/3 the sugar of the leading blended coffee beverage while providing 80mg (~1 espresso shot) of naturally occurring and energizing caffeine. FROTHY CASCADE - tired of nitro coffees that don't cascade? Our widget-can delivers a signature "whoosh" and the velvety, rich texture true connoisseurs desire. CONVENIENCE - perfect grab and go option for those in a hurry. Our coffee requires no refrigeration but is BEST SERVED COLD. Enjoy straight from the environmentally-friendly, recyclable can or over ice, with cocktails, or mixed into shakes and smoothies.