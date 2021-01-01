Ripples Cusp Mini Pendant by UMAGE - Color: White - Finish: White - (2043_4007)

Advertisement
The Ripples Cusp Mini Pendant by UMAGE presents itself as a minimal, supremely modern fixture that owes its distinguishable form factor to Denmark-based designer, Soren Ravn Christensen. Christensen strove to capture a Nordic aura, evidenced by the namesake ripples that mimic the soft breezes of the seafaring life. Fixture features an unbreakable surface and uses energy-efficient LED lamping to provide warm, ambient lighting to contemporary interior living areas. A field-adjustable suspension cord allows flexible placement. Exquisite designs with a sustainable edge. That's the philosophy of Denmark-based lighting brand, UMAGE (previously Vita Copenhagen), founded in 2008. Keeping in mind a simplistic, modern aesthetic, UMAGE aims to be sustainable in their materials and processes: goose feathers that would otherwise go to waste are incorporated in luxury lamps and all products are flat-packed to reduce global footprint. Designed with a distinctly Scandinavian edge, UMAGE utilizes clean lines and muted colors in their table lamps, wall sconces, and pendants. Shape: Cylinder. Color: White. Finish: White, Tags: Vita Copenhagen, Vita Lighting