Rio Wall Sconce by Robert Abbey - Color: White - Finish: Polished - (777)

The Rio Wall Sconce by Robert Abbey brings a futuristic-modern and graceful vibe to interior spaces. Its capsule-inspired body is composed of two graceful shades made of glass joined together with a sleek metal band showcasing neatly, spaced cutouts. This curved structure is mounted to the wall with a rectangular backplate. Two fluorescent lamps diffuse the light through the shade to cast a warm, welcoming glow. This damp-rated wall scone brings impeccable style and a touch of contemporary charm to hallways, bathrooms, and entryways. Robert Abbey, located in North Carolina, has produced quality lighting since 1948. Family-owned and operated, the company's designs are trend-right and offered in styles from transitional to contemporary. Robert Abbey works with designers like Jonathan Adler and Mary McDonald to create stylish products with lasting value, like architectural pendants and classic wall sconces. Color: White. Finish: Antique Brass