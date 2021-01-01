Safavieh Rio Shag Collection Otis Geometric Accent Rug, One Size , Multiple Colors

Soft and feminine, novelty shag rugs from Safavieh impart hand-crafted textile arts look to any room they inhabit. Hand-woven with synthetic fabric cutouts creating a shag surface of taffeta and sheer textures, this rug evokes images of gift wrap ribbons and ballet tutus. Make a dramatic statement with this innovative floor covering in a choice of shapes from rectangles and runners to squares and rounds. This is a great addition to your home whether in the country side or busy city.Rug Make: ShagRug Pad: RecommendedShape: RectangleMeasurements: 27 Width/Inches, 45 Length/InchesBase Material: 100% PolyesterPile Height: 1/2 InCare: Professional CleanCountry of Origin: Imported