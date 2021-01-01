Robert Abbey Rio S Pendant Rio 8" Mini Pendant Deep Patina Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants

Robert Abbey Rio S Pendant Rio 8" Mini Pendant FeaturesIncludes a white glass shadeInstallable on sloped ceilings(1) 40 watt medium (E26) bulb requiredAdjustable Black 144" cord includedUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 12"Minimum Height: 19-1/2"Maximum Height: 156"Width: 8"Product Weight: 5 lbsCord Length: 144"Shade Diameter: 8"Canopy Width: 5-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 40 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Voltage: 110 voltsBulb Included: No Deep Patina Bronze