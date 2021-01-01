From better trends
Better Trends Rio Floral Design, 100% Cotton, Queen Bedspread, Plum
Freshen up your bedroom interiors with the enchanting style of this Rio Collection of bedspread. Featuring a beautiful tufted artsy design in warm tones, it is ideal to use as a layering piece or an alternative to your comforter for a new solid appeal. This cotton chenille tufted bedspread at Better Trends is soft and plush and offers immense comfort that you desire. Its medallion motif can complement easily to your existing décor and will sure to add a new decorative element to your bedroom. This stunning Rio Collection is made of 100% Cotton and is Chenille Tufted into a Artsy Design. The bedspread comes all the way down to the floor with button bell corners. This collection of bedspreads is available in 13 colors and 4 sizes. Twin Size is 81" x 110", Full Size is 96" x 110", Queen Size is 102" x 110" & King Size is 120" x 110". Matching shams are available in 13 colors and 3 sizes and are sold separately.