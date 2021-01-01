RYLOS Rings for Women Sterling Silver Halo of Genuine Diamond Birthstone Ring 6X4MM Gemstone April White Topaz Jewelry for Women Sterling Silver Rings for Women Girls Ring Size 5,6,7,8,9,10

GREAT GIFT: for birthday, anniversary, holidays, stocking stuffers, graduation, Christmas, Valentine's Day, Mother's Day, Thank You or simply ”Thinking of You” USA BASED COMPANY AND SERVICE: Our jewelry passes extensive quality checkpoints before being shipped to you. In the unlikely event that you aren’t satisfied, simply return for refund. We are a fine jewelry manufacturer for over 40 years and pride ourselves in Consistent Quality and Great Value. INCLUDED WITH ORDER: All of our items come in beautiful packaging ensuring they are ready for gifting upon arrival. Our packaging ranges from gorgeous cardboard boxes with foam inserts for security, to sleek red leatherette boxes with plush inserts. VARIATIONS: If you do not see the choice variation please send a message after payment has been made with the order number attached with your choice of Size, Metal Color and Gem Stone. See Description for variations. Please don't hesitate to message us with any questions. :) VALUE: This beautiful Womens and Girls Birthstone Ring is valued at MSRP $235