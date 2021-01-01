From fortessa
Fortessa Ringo 20pc Flatware Set
Fortessa flatware includes patterns from traditional to modern, and fashion forward. Its designs are visually elegant with a heft and balance that feels good to the hand and will not flex while in use. Meticulous craftsmanship results in excellent finishing and polishing as well as the full execution of our designs in 360 degrees around the product. Fortessa flatware is made from 18/10 stainless steel, the highest quality available for flatware. This 20pc set includes: 4 salad/dessert forks; 4 t