Camilla Ring Tri Bikini Top in Blue. - size S (also in XS) Camilla Ring Tri Bikini Top in Blue. - size S (also in XS) Self: 82% recycled polyamide 18% elastaneLining: 86% polyamide 14% elastane. Made in China. Hand wash cold. Removable padding. Halterneck and back tie closures. Crystal embellished neckline. Item not sold as a set. Due to the unique prints and embellishments, actual garment may vary slightly from photo and should not be considered defective. CILL-WX105. 00009358-ANIMALAR. Starting with a simple kaftan seven years ago, designer Camilla Franks is rapidly earning the reputation as one of the most clever fashion print designers in the world. Her signature colorful graphic prints and free-flowing designs are the core focus of her vibrant, playful and luxurious designs.