Ring LED Pendant Light by Viso - Color: Bronze - Finish: Matte - (GM.07.500.46)

The Ring LED Pendant Light from Viso utilizes solid steel to create a design that is minimal and streamlined. Designer Filipe Lisboa gave the classic shape of a ring a modern update while ensuring that its hand-brushed finish adds dimension and durability to the piece. The highly efficient LED light lining the bottom of the ring shines through a diffuser to fill one's chosen environment with even and ambient illumination. Based in Toronto, Viso is a modern lighting company founded in the late 1990s in Portugal. Their decorative luminaires are inspired by 1960s and 1970s design and influenced by European styles, and their company mission is Light is Life. From the intriguing, No Name to the dazzling, elegant Gia Chandelier, their creations are visually dramatic and luxurious. Shape: Round. Color: Bronze.