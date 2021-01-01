Ring Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Besa Lighting - Color: White - Finish: White - (977225C)

The Ring Flush Mount Light by Besa Lighting offers the ultimate in versatility for a variety of interior applications. The flush mount ceiling fixture features a circular white, Glass, dome shade with a decorative wide Aluminum band-style frame in several finishes. Its low-profile bearing and twist and lock bayonet Glass allow it to fit in a kitchen, bathroom, and living room interior space effortlessly. Besa Lighting, based in Ohio, has been creating decorative lighting for 25 years. Specializing in handcrafted glass, their eye-catching fixtures feature diverse styles and elegant, well-made hardware. From the Lasso collection with its accessibly modern style to the Kiev Pendant with intriguing stenciled openings in the shade, Besa combines the innovation of American designers with the traditional techniques of European artisans, creating a modern craft look and feel. Color: White. Finish: Frost