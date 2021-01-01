From brayden studio
Riney Premium Cowhide Blue Area Rug
Features:Authentic cowhides and metallic speckled on off-white baseUnique, colors and pattern will always be different on every cowhidePictures are for reference only but be assured that you will be receiving a very similar cowhide rug in color tone, color distribution, size and shape of top qualityMaterial: LeatherMaterial Details: CowhidesConstruction: HandmadeTechnique: CowhideOne-of-a-Kind: NoRug Age Details: Remarks/Condition Details: Traditional Style: Backing Material: YesBacking Material Details: Rug Shape: NoveltyPrimary Color: BluePattern: AbstractFringe / Tassel: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayStyle: Modern & ContemporaryRug Sets: NoLocation: Indoor Use OnlyLife Stage: AdultGender: Gender NeutralTheme: Reversible: NoFloor Heating Safe: NoEco-Friendly: YesCountry of Origin: BrazilRug Pad Recommended: NoRug Sample Available: NoCompatible Rug Sample Part Number: Licensed Product: NoColor Combination: Our Picks Filter: Spefications:Certifications: NoTÜV Rheinland Certified: Stiftung Warentest Note: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: Dimensions:Rug Size: 7' x 8'Pile Height: 0.1Overall Product Weight: 10Overall Width: 84Overall Length: 96Knot Density: Assembly:Warranty: