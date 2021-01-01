Chicco Rim Trainer Cup 9oz 9m+ (2pk) in Pink/Purple

Advertisement
Chicco's Rim Spout Trainer sippy cup has a bite-proof narrow-edge spout designed to train toddlers to drink from the rim of a cup. With a unique ergonomic design, this spout encourages proper lower lip positioning with plenty of space for little noses.Spills have never been easier to avoid. With the one-piece construction silicone valve in place, gentle sipping activates the flow of liquid from the spout. You can flip the sippy cup upside down and all around without leaking a drop. Or easily remove the valve for practice with free-flow drinking.The contoured shape of the cup is specially designed for tiny hands to grab and hold. The Spill-Free Rim-Spout Trainer Sippy cup is loved by kids and parents alike with adorable illustrations decorating each cup and mix and match lids for the perfect color combo.For a quick and easy wash, all parts are dishwasher safe. With minimal parts that are all interchangeable, the Chicco Rim Spout Trainer Sippy Cup is exactly what every parent needs: functional, minimalistic, easy to clean, and loved by big and little kids alike.Unique ergo-spout is specifically shaped for proper lip positioningNarrow edge for rim trainingSipping activates flow for spill-free drinkingTransparent, one-piece valve is simple to remove and easy to cleanRemove valve to practice free-flow drinkingBite-proof spoutCup is shaped for little hands to holdGreat for active toddlers on the go!9oz / 260mlBPA, PVC and Latex FreeAll Chicco lids and cups are interchangeable with 5 spouts and 3 cup styles to choose from!Fits most stroller, car and car seat cup holders for convenient access and easy storageUsage: 9 months+Dimensions: 2.7L x 2.7W x 6.5H