Chicco Rim Spout Trainer Spill Free Bite Proof Rim Baby Sippy Cup, 9 Months+, Blue/Teal, 9 Ounce, Pack of 2

Rim spout Trainer sippy cup has a narrow-edge bite-proof spout and a unique ergonomic design that encourages proper lip positioning for easy drinking No Spill SIPPY CUP with sip activated flow for spill free drinking, or remove the valve so your child can practice free-flow drinking For little hands - The sippy cup is shaped especially for toddler hands and is easy to hold Easy to keep clean - snap-on cap keeps spout clean when not in use and minimal parts are dishwasher safe and easy to assemble Interchangeable lids, spouts and cups, all BPA, Latex and PVC free