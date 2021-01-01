Riley Chandelier by Visual Comfort - Color: Brass - Finish: Brass - (RL 5610NB/NVY-L)

The Riley Chandelier from Visual Comfort accentuates designer Ralph Laurens consistency in creating focused designs with clean colorways. Hints of the designers prized accessories come through in the leather strap suspension triangulating the piece. Its linen shades trimming and the ring frame illustrate a sense of cohesion as they are also crafted with elegantly stitched leather bands. The sharpness of the metal lamp holders is seen in intricate details across the piece. A radiating light sifts through each shade in a warm, inspiring glow. Founded in 1987, Visual Comfort & Co. has been the leading resource for signature designer lighting. Having manufactured lighting fixtures with some of the most influential names in design, Visual Comfort & Co. offers a vast assortment of lighting, featuring many prominent designs of exceptional style, quality and functionality. Shape: Candelabra. Color: Brass. Finish: Natural Brass and Navy Leather