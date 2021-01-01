From connubia
Riley Adjustable Stool by Connubia - Color: Green - Finish: Chrome - (CB2109000077SLH00000000)
Upgrade your seating options for your home bar or kitchen island with the Riley Adjustable Stool. This pivoting stool is made with a chromed metal frame and high-quality upholstery, combining to create a comfortable seat. Thanks to the gas-lift base and swivel mechanism, you can rotate 360 degrees and go up and down in this bar stool chair. Plus, with water repellent fabric, you won't have to worry about spills ever again. From cocktail hour to a makeshift office, enjoy your time at your kitchen counter with this adjustable stool. Connubia was launched in 2016, and specializes in refreshingly colorful essentials for the home, which include tables and seating that celebrate the experience of gathering, meeting, and sharing. Classic designs blend with modern practicality, made from materials like responsibly sourced wood and quality glass and metals. For every event, occasion, and bonding experience, Connubia redefines the range of functionality and style that thoughtfully designed furniture can possess. Color: Green. Finish: Forest Green