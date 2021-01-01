From titan lighting
Titan Lighting Riley 1-Light Satin Brass and Oil Rubbed Bronze Pendant
Inspired by the porthole windows of ships of the past, the Riley collection unites metal and glass with die cast brackets and nautical thumbscrews. A cast socket housing and canopy further add to its industrial character. Finishes include Satin Nickel with clear glass, Oil Rubbed Bronze with clear glass, or Satin Brass/Oil Rubbed Bronze with opal white glass. Titan Lighting's hanging pendants offer various finish and glass options to mix and match to update your home. All pendant lights are rated for indoor dry locations. Pendants are shipped with installation hardware, wire, extension rods and canopy.