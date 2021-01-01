From shark fin
Shark Fin Right Hand Swivel Deluxe Dog Shear Grooming Kit, 7-in
Advertisement
Get the ultimate in comfort while giving great cuts with the Shark Fin Right Hand Swivel Deluxe Dog Shear Grooming Kit. This right-handed grooming set comes with a straight shear, a curved shear and a 50-tooth thinner/blender to handle pretty much any grooming challenge you can imagine. The shears all feature the signature Shark Fin handle that reduces hand fatigue and injury risk as well as a swivel design that lets you rotate your thumb to get a comfortable grip at any angle. There’s even a custom finger fitting system with rings to perfectly fit every user. Crafted from Japanese 440-A stainless steel and forged with hand-welded construction, these shears have a sharpness and precision you’ll notice with every snip!