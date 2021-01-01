Sun Smart Rigel Charcoal Total Blackout Knitted Jacquard Grommet Top Window Curtain Panel 50 in. W x 84 in. L, Grey

Give your space a gorgeous update with our SunSmart Rigel Knitted Jacquard Total Blackout Grommet Top Panel. This total blackout charcoal curtain features a modern geo design on a heavy knitted jacquard fabric, that provides a luxe sheen for beautiful, rich texture and dimension. A silver grommet top finish makes this curtain each to hang, open, and close throughout the day; grommets fit up to a 1.25 inch diameter rod. This window panel is sold as a single; 2 curtain panels will need to be purchased to provide coverage for any standard size window.