jz.birds Rifleman Bird Birder Birdlover Birdwatcher Animal Biologist Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Do you love rifleman birds and bird art? To illustrate all types of birds like backyard birds, songbirds, cute birds is our passion. We put a lot of love in our rifleman bird art painting. This design is perfect for you, if you love birds and wildlife. A perfect, funny, cute rifleman bird design for birders, birdwatchers, conservationists, environmentalists, veterinarians, ornithologists and biologists. This is the perfect fit for everyone who loves cute rifleman birds, animals and nature. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only