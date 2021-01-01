Lanwood Ridgewood Gray/Gold 10-Piece Comforter Set, King

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO COMPLETE YOUR BED - The 10-piece set includes comforter, 2 standard shams, 2 Euro shams, bedskirt, 3 decorative pillows, and a throw 100% MICROFIBER & POLYESTER - Soft and easy to clean fabric for ease and comfort WELL-MADE PIECES - Carefully designed with embroidery, quilting, and pintuck GORGEOUS TEXTILE - Features woven jacquard in a pale yellow MACHINE WASHABLE - Comforter, shams: Machine wash cold, gentle cycle. Tumble dry low. Dec pillows and throw: spot clean as needed.