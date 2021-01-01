From ugg
UGG Ridge Mini
Advertisement
Reach for your favorite puffer jacket and pair it with the cute UGG Ridge Mini puffer ankle boot. Lightweight polyester and suede upper with a round toe. DryTech waterproof bootie construction. Wool shaft linings with a 10mm UGGpure wool-lined foam footbed. Features 200g insulation and is cold-weather rated to -32 Â°C. Lightweight EVA midsole with a non-marking Spider rubber outsole that offers high friction and durability for superior performance on wet or dry terrain. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 2 in Weight: 11 oz Shaft: 5 in Platform Height: 1 in Product measurements were taken using size 7, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.