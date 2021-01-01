ArtNaturals LUXE Rice Water + Superfoods Leave-In Conditioner

Rice Water + Superfoods Leave-In Conditioner - Quench your hair's thirst with artnaturals LUXE's Rice Water + Superfoods Leave-In Conditioner. Use it every time you wash your hair to replenish dry hair and add a little extra sparkle. Benefits Hydrate, strengthen & protect hair strands Restore vitality & shine to hair Deeply moisturize the scalp Key Ingredients Rice water is rich in vitamins B & C, as well as trace elements and antioxidants that nourish hair and help guard against environmental toxins and damage-causing build up Coconut promotes healthier scalp, contributes to increased cleanliness & shine, and helps prevent damage to hair - Rice Water + Superfoods Leave-In Conditioner