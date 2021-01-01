From under the weather
Under the Weather Rice, Hamburger & Sweet Potato Flavor Freeze-Dried Dog Food, 6-oz bag
Advertisement
Do you want to provide your pup with a wholesome, natural meal without all the prep? Under the Weather Rice, Hamburger & Sweet Potato Flavor Freeze-Dried Dog Food is a convenient formula that features white rice, sweet potato, electrolytes to support healthy hydration levels and hamburger made from grass-fed beef raised without antibiotics or hormones. This bland diet is specially designed to help soothe your pet’s digestive tract during times of upset and should only be used until her healthy digestion is restored or until your vet recommends. All you have to do is add the dried food into a bowl with the recommended amount of boiling water, stir, cover and let it stand for 15-20 minutes until cool. The rehydrated food will double in volume providing your pet with a meal she won’t be able to resist! The lean beef hamburger is processed in a USDA human-grade facility and every ingredient is raised or grown in the USA with zero meat by-products, gluten, artificial flavors, dyes or chemicals.