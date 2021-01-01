From canora grey

Rice Bowls Set Of 4, Ceramic Rice Bowls For Rice Soup Porridge Oat

$62.60
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

The surface of the bowl is very smooth, can be put in the microwave, dishwasher, and easy to clean.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com