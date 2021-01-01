Jean Pierre Ricardo Cotton Fringe 21x34 in. Bath Rug, Linen

As stylish as they are durable, Jean Pierre Ricardo Collection features 100% natural cotton specially woven to resemble a beaded rug. Each bath rug is finished with on-trend fringe in classic, rich colors, perfect for elevating any bathroom décor. Thick, absorbent 100% cotton is meant for long-lasting use. Machine washable cotton makes cleaning a breeze. Machine wash cold separately with mild detergent. Do not bleach. For best results, hang dry. Rug grippers or non-skid rug pad recommended and sold separately. Imported.