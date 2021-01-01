From williston forge
Ribeiro Dining Chair
Set a new trend with this modern-industrial style metal restaurant chair that will become a staple at your dining table or in your restaurant. This Ribeiro Rustic Restaurant Dining Chair is attractively designed with a rectangular wood back. Around foot, ring adds durability and serves as a footrest. Plastic floor glides to protect your floors by gliding smoothly when you need to move the chair. This commercial grade chair will look great in cafes, bars, and other food-service settings with an industrial or rustic decor. To bring the look together in your restaurant, pair with matching stools for your bar height dining tables.