Teal Purple Ribbon Wife Suicide Awareness Prevention Graphic Premium T-Shirt

For Husband spouse Every day I miss my Wife suicide awareness products merchandise clothing & apparel for family who lost a loved one to suicide. Teal and purple heart graphic print design w/ uplifting sayings phrases you matter fight live love to support Wear teal and purple awareness ribbon accessories for suicide awareness prevention month in September to give hope to people grieving loss in remembrance in memory of loved ones relatives friends who died passed away. Sympathy keepsake gifts to help heal. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.