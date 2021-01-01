Sleep Apnea Family Awareness Mother Wings Support Ribbon Tote Bag

For lovers of all things Great design for Mother Sleep Apnea support, Sleep Apnea Niece, Sleep Apnea nephew, Sleep Apnea son, Sleep Apnea daughter, Sleep Apnea baby, K12Sleep Apnea Mother, Sleep Apnea Mom, Sleep Apnea Mama, Mama, Mama awareness, Sleep 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.