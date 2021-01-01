Dementia Awareness Brain Disease Related Mama Bear Ribbon Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Great design related to Dementia support, Dementia Brain Disease, Dementia Mother Bear, Dementia Mommy Bear, Dementia Mom Bear, Brain Disease awareness, Mama Bear disorder, Dementia family member, Dementia brother, Dementia father, Dementia son, Dementi For a Dementia wife, Dementia husband, Dementia cousin, Dementia niece, Dementia nephew, Dementia boy, or Dementia girl. Celebrate Dementia Awareness Month 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only