Teal Purple Ribbon In Memory Of Aunt Suicide Awareness Flag T-Shirt

Uplifting message I wear teal and purple in memory of my Aunt suicide awareness prevention clothing products items merchandise gifts & accessories to support family who lost a loved one as a memorial gift & to say sorry for your loss to someone grieving. For Men Women kids boys girls teens i.e. Niece Nephew as a keepsake gift to offer condolences sympathy to relatives special someone in heaven. Distressed USA American flag graphic print with sayings phrases quotes for September suicide awareness month. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem