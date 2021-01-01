Ribbon Glass 12 Light Chandelier by Hubbardton Forge - Color: White - Finish: Antique - (194156-1053)

The Ribbon Glass 12 Light Chandelier by Hubbardton Forge merges simplicity, luxury, and elegance into a distinctly contemporary package, bringing its distinctive beauty to several types of modern spaces. Its descending star-shaped Steel frame features 12 arms extending outward, providing elegance through its shape and grit through its finishing. A series of elegantly curved Glass shades are held up at the end of reach of the shades ribbons, smoothly contrasting with the industrial flavor of the shade. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Sputnik. Color: White. Finish: Gold, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting