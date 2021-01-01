The Ribbon Falls Collection presents this elegant 9-light chandelier by Yosemite Home Decor. Constructed of steel this chandelier is durable and easy to care for. Finished in a sparkling Satin Nickel decked with White etched glass semi trumpet style glass shades. Each arm curls and curves with the beauty of this lighting fixture while the glass shades stand in an up light position adding to the glorious elegance of this piece. A limited 1-year warranty is included on all parts. It requires (9) incandescent medium (E27) base bulbs at a recommended maximum of 60-watts. Item Code #93455-9SN. Its dimensions are 19” H x 24.25” W x 24.25” D and weighs 11.55 lbs. Also available in Oil Rubbed Bronze. Yosemite Home Decor Ribbon Fall 9-Light Satin Steel Modern/Contemporary Chandelier | 93455-9SN