From theory
Theory Ribbed Waist Wide Leg Pants
Advertisement
This high-rise pant is designed with a wide-leg silhouette and elasticized ribbed waistband and is offered in fine silk georgette. Elasticized waist Wide leg Trim: rayon/nylon/spandex Shell: silk Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT Wide leg Rise, about 13.25" Leg-opening, about 26" Inseam, about 31" Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing US size Small ABOUT THE BRAND In 2000, founders Andrew Rosen and Elie Tahari launched Theory with a focus on innovative, comfortable stretch pants for women. Since then, the New York-based brand has become well-known for its mastery of polished, well-tailored separates for women and men. Contemporary Sportswear - Theory Sportswear > Theory > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Theory. Color: Black. Size: Large.