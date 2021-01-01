From threshold
Ribbed Glass Pendants Brass - Threshold
Illuminate any room with the Ribbed Glass Pendants from Threshold™. This beautiful glass pendant features a stylish ribbed design and a brass hue for a crisp look that pairs well with traditional decor. The base is made from strong metal with a plastic cord cover to ensure long-lasting use, and is compatible with standard Edison medium screw base bulbs. With this brass-colored glass pendant, you can transform any dark room or corner into a bright, cozy atmosphere.