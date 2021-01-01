Please note that due to the unique artistic design of Maaji swimwear, the exact print may vary from piece to piece. Embrace the sun on your skin and sand in your toes this season wearing the Maaji Rib Midnight Sublime Classic Bottoms. This is a reversible piece, turn it inside out for another look. Mid rise fit with rib texture. Classic coverage with tab side. 88% recycled polyamide, 12% spandex. Machine wash cold, line dry. Imported. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.