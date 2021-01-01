From urban outfitters
Ria 6-Drawer Dresser
Advertisement
So retro, this '70s-inspired dresser from our UO-exclusive Ria collection is made from rattan + mindi wood in a pale, natural finish. Made with chevron weave drawers + looped, linear base and edges. Featuring cutout drawer pulls and rounded edges allover. 2 people recommended for assembly. Content + Care. Assembly required instructions + hardware included Rattan, mindi wood Wipe clean Imported Size. Dimensions: 62.13"l x 16.54"w x 34.45"h Weight: 90.83 lbs Shipping package dimensions: 64.17"l x 19.29"w x 36.22"h x 67.01"diagonal Shipping package weight: 107.81 lbs