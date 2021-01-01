From traq by alegria
TRAQ by Alegria Rhythmiq
Advertisement
The outsole of the TRAQ by Alegria Rhythmiq houses the TRAQ Q-Chip technology that turns the Rhythmiq into your own personal pedometer! No charging necessary - just slip on, connect and go! You'll always have an accurate and real-time step count thanks to the Q-Chip connecting to the free TRAQ smartphone app. And you can even join friends and challenges to make your fitness goals more fun when you join the TRAQ community. Complete with a Breathable Dream Knit mesh upper, removable textile Alegria footbed, a comfortable padded collar. a pull tab for easy on and off. The lace-up design features a soft textile lining. Slip-resistant, non-marking, dual-density, ventilated polyurethane outsole supporting: â¢Increased arch support. â¢Balanced weight distribution. â¢Enhanced shock absorption. â¢Better rebound and bounce with each step. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 3 oz Product measurements were taken using size 38 (US Women's 8-8.5), width Regular. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.