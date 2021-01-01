Rhythm Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Silver - Finish: Silver - (187440-1037)

The Rhythm Pendant Light from Hubbardton Forge is a serene, dial-backed, and graceful design that shines with its use of open negative space. A glass cylindrical lamp shade sits at the core of the piece, surrounded by 2 dark metal stems that connect to create circular and oval shapes at varying angles. Its warm incandescent lamp helps provide ambient spot lighting. The piece adds a hint of light and personality over kitchen counters and spacious or quaint living spaces. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Globe. Color: Silver. Finish: Burnished Steel, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting