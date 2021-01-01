Rhythm & Hues I by NW Art - Color: Multicolor (147898Z-4)

Advertisement
Life, energy and harmony radiate from Rhythm & Hues by NW Art. Its dynamic pattern is highlighted by asymmetrical lines and broad color strokes that pop with exceptional detail thanks to the use of pigment-based archival inks. This giclÃ©e-printed Jodi Fuchs piece is presented in an Italian wood frame and comes wired for ready display upon its arrival. Partnering with fine artists, NW Art creates beautiful prints to bring life to dull, blank walls. Their extensive image catalogue includes abstract, architectural, and realistic styles capable of complementing a wide range of modern interiors. Using sustainable materials sourced from within the United States and abroad, NW Arts wood frames are predominantly FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) and COC (Chain of Custody) certified. From high-end mediums like fine art paper, chroma and canvas, NW Arts giclees are printed with archival inks to ensure beautiful, quality artwork for years to come. Color: Multicolor.